NBA World Reacts To Uncomfortable Steph Curry Parade Video
Steph Curry is a very popular figure in the Bay Area, no one will deny that. However, one fan went a bit too far this week when it comes to showing their appreciation for the four-time NBA champion.
During the Golden State Warriors' championship parade on Monday, a fan tried to legitimately kiss Curry while on the street. A video of this incident surfaced on social media.
It was a pretty wild scene to say the least.
"She pulled up from the logo with that one," James Starks II from WTVG said.
While plenty of jokes have been made about this incident, there are also a lot of fans who found this behavior unacceptable.
"Disgusting behavior," one fan tweeted.
"Why does she think this is okay? Shaking my head," another fan wrote.
"These fans wildin' out on national TV," a third fan said. "She knows he got a wife."
It's tough to fathom why someone would think this type of behavior is acceptable.
Thankfully, Curry wasn't harmed during this incident.