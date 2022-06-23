NBA World Reacts To Uncomfortable Steph Curry Parade Video

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and wife Ayesha celebrate with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Steph Curry is a very popular figure in the Bay Area, no one will deny that. However, one fan went a bit too far this week when it comes to showing their appreciation for the four-time NBA champion.

During the Golden State Warriors' championship parade on Monday, a fan tried to legitimately kiss Curry while on the street. A video of this incident surfaced on social media.

It was a pretty wild scene to say the least.

"She pulled up from the logo with that one," James Starks II from WTVG said.

While plenty of jokes have been made about this incident, there are also a lot of fans who found this behavior unacceptable.

"Disgusting behavior," one fan tweeted.

"Why does she think this is okay? Shaking my head," another fan wrote.

"These fans wildin' out on national TV," a third fan said. "She knows he got a wife."

It's tough to fathom why someone would think this type of behavior is acceptable.

Thankfully, Curry wasn't harmed during this incident.