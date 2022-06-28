NBA World Reacts To What Draymond Said About Kevin Durant

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green #23 after a foul in the second half of a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Draymond Green is preaching the obvious: the Golden State Warriors probably wouldn't have beaten LeBron James and the Cavs in either the 2017 or 2018 NBA Finals without Kevin Durant.

If you recall, LeBron led a ferocious 3-1 NBA Finals series comeback in 2016 to stun the Warriors. Golden State then turned around and landed Durant.

Durant then helped the Warriors win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Golden State might have even won the title in 2019 were it not for injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson.

Regardless, Draymond doesn't think the Warriors would have had a shot in 2017 or 2018 vs. LeBron and the Cavaliers without Durant on their side.

“We would not have beat the Cavs coming back around without Kevin [Durant]," he said.



Duh.

What's interesting is that the Warriors didn't need Durant to win a title last season.

Steph Curry was at his best during the recent postseason. He was nearly unstoppable during the NBA Finals.

Durant, meanwhile, is stuck in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving.