Peyton Manning Had A Plea For Draymond Green Monday Night

When Draymond Green takes the court tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, he’ll be carrying the weight of the “Manning Curse” on his shoulders.

Green appeared on the “ManningCast” during the third quarter of last night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. During that appearance, Eli and Peyton brought up the idea that their broadcasts have put a “curse” on players who have come on as guests.

As it turns out, NFL stars Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Matt Stafford, Tom Brady and Josh Allen all went on to lose the following week after appearing on the “ManningCast.” We’re not sure if Draymond believes in such jinxes, but that didn’t prevent Peyton from pleading with him to beat Brooklyn.

“Please beat the Nets tomorrow, Draymond, so we can stop talking about this,” Peyton said.

Congratulations to the Brooklyn Nets on their win vs the Warriors tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/8tE9uZhazm — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 15, 2021

Will the “Manning Curse” claim another victim? We’ll find out in a few hours.

The Warriors (11-2) and Nets (10-4) will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on TNT. We could be looking at a potential NBA Finals preview.