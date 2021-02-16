Photo: Ayesha Curry Needed Stitches After Valentine’s Day Accident

Ayesha and Steph Curry were enjoying a relaxing Valentine’s Day on Sunday – that is until Ayesha needed to receive medical attention.

The 31-year-old had to receive several stitches for a laceration on her left hand. How did the cut get there in the first place? Ayesha explained via her Instagram story she cut her hand from a champagne bottle.

The day wasn’t all too bad, though. The Curry couple enjoyed watching movies together before Ayesha received medical attention. Once the stitches were in place, the couple got back to movie watching.

We have a feeling Ayesha and Steph won’t forget what happened on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Looks like Ayesha and Steph Curry didn’t have the best Valentine’s Day yesterday 😯 pic.twitter.com/yiuSRhNNXX — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 15, 2021

Luckily Steph didn’t have to leave Ayesha on Sunday. The Warriors didn’t play on Valentine’s Day, giving the two ample time together to celebrate their love and relationship.

Golden State, meanwhile, will get back to work on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors are 14-13 on the season so far, which is pretty amazing considering the injuries and turnover the organization has dealt with.

Steph is playing like an MVP candidate as of late. The 32-year-old is averaging 29.9 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 27 games this season. He’s scored at least 30 points in 13 of those contests.

Steph will get back to playing basketball Monday night after spending Valentine’s Day with his wife on Sunday. Ayesha, meanwhile, may need to rest up for a few days after having to get stitches on her left hand.