Photo: Steph Curry’s Pregame Outfit Tonight Going Viral

For his first game back after the All-Star break, Steph Curry apparently wanted to make sure he got plenty of pregame attention.

That’s the only explanation we can come up with for the ensemble Curry wore to the arena for tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Steph isn’t really known for wearing crazy stuff, but this outfit certainly fits the ball.

The mostly-black getup includes a lot of leather, but also mixes in some blue denim…jorts? Or is that just fabric sewn into the pants?

You be the judge.

Steph is coming off an astonishing 50-point performance in the All-Star Game. He and the Golden State Warriors (42-17) are in second place in the West heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

They’ll take on the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET tonight on TNT.