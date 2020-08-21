On Thursday night, ESPN hosted the NBA Draft Lottery, where the picks for the upcoming NBA Draft were selected.

Of course, the biggest topic of conversation tonight belonged to who would land the No. 1 pick. However, before the lottery officially kicked off, a familiar face made an appearance on the show.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors aren’t in the NBA bubble right now. It’s a weird spot for Curry and company to not be in the playoffs for once.

However, that doesn’t mean the star point guard stayed away for too long. Before the picks were announced, ESPN’s Rachel Nichols spoke with Steph about the potential of the Warriors landing the No. 1 pick.

During his appearance on the show, no one could stop talking about Curry’s new look.

He debuted a new hairstyle. The star point guard rolled in with cornrows, which we’ve never seen from him during his NBA career.

Check it out.

During his time away from the court, it looks like Curry has been spending some time in the sun as well.

While he might be glad to get his tan on, we know Curry wants to be back out on the floor competing for another NBA title.

Perhaps if the Warriors land the No. 1 pick, they’ll be able to trade it for a few pieces to make that trip toward another NBA title a little easier.