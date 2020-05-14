Photo: Steve Kerr Looks Completely Different With New Quarantine Beard

The NBA may be postponed, but Steve Kerr is still in the spotlight thanks to ESPN’s “The Last Dance.” In a recent Zoom interview, the Warriors’ head coach revealed a brand new quarantine beard.

It’s been a long year for Kerr and the Warriors. Golden State suffered significant losses, starting with Kevin Durant’s rupture Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL just a game later. To make matters worse, Durant chose to leave Golden State for the Brooklyn Nets this off-season.

Steph Curry’s broken hand early on in the 2019-20 season was the final straw. It’s safe to say the past year has added a few more grey hairs to Kerr’s head – and beard in this case.

Kerr’s new grey beard is the latest quarantine look to go viral during the NBA’s postponement. Check out his new look below:

Steve Kerr’s experimenting with facial hair while sheltering in place. 📸: @RepRoKhanna on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jPwQSLgWlf — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) May 14, 2020

It’ll take some time to get used to Kerr’s new beard. It definitely adds a few more years to the 54-year-old NBA coach. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not he continues to sport the beard once the NBA eventually returns – if it returns at all this season.

The COVID-19 outbreak threw a wrench in the NBA’s 2019-20 regular season. Adam Silver made the quick decision to postpone the season back in March. Two months later, we continue to await further action from the NBA.

Kerr seems to be making the most of this unique time, though. The Warriors’ head coach, like many others, is foregoing shaving for the time being.