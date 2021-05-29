Photos: Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha Enjoying Vacation

The 2020-21 season was cut short for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they were eliminated from playoff contention by the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a tough pill to swallow at first, but it appears Curry is now ready to move on.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, posted several pictures of them on vacation this week. Not only did she share pictures of them enjoying a few drinks by a pool, she also posted photos of them hiking.

There might not be a player in the NBA who deserves time off more than Curry. He legitimately carried the Warriors this season, averaging 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Let’s also not forget that this was one of the most challenging seasons in league history due to COVID-19 and all the obstacles that come with it. Players had to follow strict guidelines and put the rest of their lives on hold.

Here are the posts from Ayesha’s Instagram account:

Once this vacation ends, Curry will most likely return to the gym and prepare for next season.

After the loss to Memphis in the play-in tournament, Curry told reporters that Golden State will be back in the title picture in 2022.

“It just didn’t go our way, I don’t how many different ways to say it, it was a special year all things considered,” Curry said. “And a new experience for me, Draymond [Green] and Loon [Kevon Looney], try to make the most of it. Come back, bottle this up, everybody make the right strides, take advantage of the summer and you don’t want to see us next year.”