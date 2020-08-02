Photos: Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha, Shows Off Huge Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, has shown off some impressive weight loss on social media.

The wife of the NBA star is an extremely successful businesswoman. She’s made major inroads in the food industry, with restaurants and cookware, among other things.

Ayesha Curry has also been a major advocate for an overall healthy lifestyle. She’s reportedly lost 35 pounds.

“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me. But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it. I hate the term balance, because I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.)” she wrote on Instagram.

Ayesha Curry recently showed off her toned physique by fitting into her engagement dress that she wore nine years ago.

“Okay last one… but I tried on my engagement photo shoot dress a couple months ago and it FINALLY fit again,” she wrote.

Well done, Ayesha.