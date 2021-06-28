Report: Speculation Growing For Significant Warriors Trade

The Golden State Warriors are trying to keep their championship window open. To do so, they may have to trade one of their young, promising players for a proven, veteran star.

There are major rumblings within the NBA world right now suggesting the Warriors will orchestrate a blockbuster trader later this off-season. Golden State is reportedly willing to give up youngster James Wiseman and the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

Who do the Warriors want in return? Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic. A Golden State lineup featuring Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Siakam would be lethal.

The Raptors may not be willing to give up Siakam, though. He’s their current star. But if Toronto is on the brink of a rebuild, giving up Siakam for draft assets and a young player makes sense.

There is a widespread expectation that the Warriors will use the No. 7 pick and James Wiseman to immediately upgrade the roster, @johnhollinger writes. One name to watch: Pascal Siakam. More: https://t.co/nn68CLMvCi pic.twitter.com/FPjeLkGKin — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 28, 2021

The Raptors may end up strongly considering a trade proposal for Pascal Siakam. Especially if the Warriors are offering James Wiseman and the No. 7 pick.

Toronto already holds the No. 4 overall pick. Pairing it with No. 7 would give the Raptors two young, promising players. And, of course, they’d then receive Wiseman, who some believe is a future star.

The Warriors, meanwhile, could use a strong two-way player like Siakam. They have enough shooters, so getting a strong presence on the defensive end and at forward is critical this off-season.