Report: Steph Curry Reached Out To 1 Superstar This Offseason

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

It's been a wild NBA free agency so far but the biggest fish out there are waiting to be traded. Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has apparently reached out to one such potential trade target.

On Thursday's edition of First Things First, Fox Sports analyst Ric Bucher said that he's heard from someone in Kevin Durant's camp that Curry has been reaching out to him. Bucher said that Curry is "not opposed to KD returning to the Warriors.

Curry is reportedly focused on winning a fifth NBA title in order to surpass LeBron James. To that end, he's willing to work with Durant to make that possible.

"Someone from KD's camp told me Steph Curry was among the stars around the league that had reached out to KD. Steph is not opposed to KD returning to the Warriors. Steph's focus is winning a 5th ring — it'd give him one more than LeBron."

It's not like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant haven't been able to work together in the past. They reached the NBA Finals three years in a row, winning two titles and nearly winning all three before injuries stopped them in their tracks.

Curry has won two of his four NBA titles without Durant though. Durant has won none without Curry.

But at 34 years of age, Curry doesn't have many years left to pass LeBron and try to pursue Michael Jordan. It's a partnership that Curry might be a lot more open to even if he doesn't NEED Durant, per se.

Will Kevin Durant and Steph Curry reunite for another NBA title run?