Report: Why The Warriors Didn't Suspend Draymond Green

Despite all the drama surrounding Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors have not handed down a suspension.

Green, who punched Jordan Poole at practice last week, will rejoin the Warriors this Thursday. He's expected to suit up for the team's season opener on Tuesday night.

During an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter, Adrian Wojnarowski revealed why Golden State hasn't suspended Green.

Wojnarowski claims the Warriors don't want a suspension to steal the spotlight from the players receiving their championship rings.

"I'm told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night," Wojnarowksi said. "They simply weren't going to measure that as a 1 out of 82-game suspension. If this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there'd probably be a suspension."

Earlier this week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed this situation. He referred to it as "the biggest crisis" his team has ever dealt with.

"We feel like we have a great feel for our team. We've got a lot of continuity on this team, so Bob and I know our players extremely well. We feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward. It's never easy no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It's not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we've ever had since I've been coach here. It's really serious stuff."

Green has issued a public apology to Poole, but that doesn't mean the Warriors will quickly put this matter to bed. It'll take time for them to get back on the same page.