Rob Parker Is Getting Crushed For What He Said About Steph Curry

Just when you thought Rob Parker couldn’t come up with a more controversial take, the FS1 radio host decided to call Steph Curry a “high-paid Harlem Globetrotter” during an episode of The Odd Couple.

The debate for last Friday’s edition of The Odd Couple had to do with who is the greatest shooter in NBA history. Chris Broussard believes its Curry, whereas Parker thinks it’s Ray Allen.

One of the reasons for Parker not picking Curry is the fact that his playoff statistics aren’t on par with his regular-season numbers, as he said “Steph can make all the regular season threes he wants, but he doesn’t make the big shots. He’s more like a high-paid Harlem Globetrotter making trick shots.”

Parker also said he’s still waiting for the biggest shot of Curry’s career, meanwhile the entire sports world will always remember the most memorable shot of Allen’s time in the NBA – his game-tying shot against the Spurs in the 2013 Finals.

“Ray Allen saved LeBron’s bacon with one of the biggest threes in the history of the NBA,” Parker said. “I would give Ray Allen the ball any time over Steph Curry. Steph is not the greatest shooter, it’s Ray Allen.”

Here’s the full segment from The Odd Couple:

Basketball fans around the country have unloaded on Parker for his take on Curry.

It’s one thing to say he’s not the greatest shooter of all-time, but it’s another to try and dismiss all his accomplishments on the hardwood. The reality is Curry has changed the game due to his ability to pull up from basically anywhere on the floor.

Who do you think is the best shooter in NBA history: Ray Allen or Steph Curry?