Shaq Makes His Opinion On Steph Curry Very Clear

Warriors point guard Steph Curry has a chance to make history this Tuesday night. He’s just two 3s away from becoming the all-time 3-point leader.

Tonight’s game between the Knicks and Warriors will air on TNT. With tipoff still a few hours away, Inside the NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Curry.

O’Neal has nothing but praise for Curry. The Hall of Fame center has no doubt that Curry will finish his career as the greatest shooter to ever play the game.

“He’s going to sit by himself when it comes to best shooter ever,” O’Neal said of Curry.

The pressure will be on Curry when the Warriors take on the Knicks tonight, but the three-time NBA champion appears to be embracing the moment.

“I’m enjoying the moment and now you’re knocking on the doorstep, it’s pretty surreal,” Curry said, via ESPN. “But just trying to let it happen. It’s one thing I’ve learned these last three games, is keep playing basketball, keep taking shots you think you’ll make and enjoy the experience of it because it’s a long time coming.”

It’s not surprising that Curry is about to make history. He has made a remarkable 43.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc since entering the NBA in 2009.

NBA fans can see Curry try to make history when the Warriors tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.