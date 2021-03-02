Shaq Reacts To Steph Curry Being Named ‘Most Influential’ Player

Is Steph Curry the most influential NBA player of the past 30 years? Both Dan Patrick and Shaquille O’Neal seem to think so.

There’s not much of an argument here. Curry has completely changed the way basketball’s played, and it’s become a much more explosive and exciting sport because of it. He’s also given kids everywhere a hope of playing in the NBA one day, according to Patrick.

“I think Steph Curry is the most influential basketball player of the last 30 years because he’s given everybody hope that they could play in the NBA,” Patrick said this week during the Dan Patrick Show, via Clutch Points.

Shaq doesn’t always give current players as much respect as he does to the older players, but he agrees with Patrick regarding Curry.

“I’m watching these little kids now and I’m like, ‘Bro, I’ve never seen a little kid do a dribble like that, shoot like that.’ Yes, I would agree,” Shaq told Patrick.

The only other player to have an argument in the NBA’s most influential debate is obviously Michael Jordan.

Jordan’s brand is the biggest in sports and won’t ever be topped. And there’s no doubt he inspired millions of aspiring basketball players.

Curry’s overall impact to both players and the way basketball is played may stretch a bit further, though. The NBA has evolved entirely because of Curry’s skillset.

Even Shaq agrees. As we all know, the NBA legend doesn’t praise current over former players all too often.