Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Draymond Green

Former Los Angeles Lakers star big man Shaquille O’Neal had a brutally honest message for Draymond Green earlier this week.

ESPN’s The Last Dance has re-sparked some classic NBA debates. Which team is actually the greatest of all-time? Would the ’90s Chicago Bulls beat the 2017 Golden State Warriors? What about the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal Los Angeles Lakers?

Green said on the All The Smoke podcast that he and Steph Curry would dominate O’Neal in the pick-and-roll if the Warriors and Lakers played. O’Neal has since responded.

“I like Draymond. I like guys that voice their opinion,” O’Neal said on his The Big Podcast. “I try not to get personal with guys. I like him, I like the way he plays. You have to listen to his points. He made good, key points. He said in their era. He didn’t say in my era … In my era, [the Warriors] would have been the six or seven seed. You had us, you had San Antonio, you had the Utah Jazz, you had Portland, you had White Chocolate and C-Webb [in Sacramento].

“But again, it’s his opinion. I try not to get personal with people’s opinions. But however, Mr. Draymond, like you said, I would’ve torn your ass up on that block.”

Shaq kept it 💯 pic.twitter.com/FANPpxWohw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2020

It’s difficult to imagine anyone playing today – let alone 6-foot-7 Draymond Green – being able to guard Shaquille O’Neal.

It’d be a lot of fun to watch, though.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes tonight beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.