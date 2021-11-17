Shaquille O’Neal Names His Favorite To Win NBA Finals

With the first month of the season in the books, Shaquille O’Neal has already named his favorite to win the NBA Finals.

During this Tuesday’s episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, O’Neal revealed that he’s all in on the Golden State Warriors.

“They’re 12-2 at 85 percent. What I mean by that is Mr. Klay [Thompson] isn’t even back yet,” O’Neal said. “When he comes back and they’re playing like this. The energy they’re playing with – shoutout to my nephew, Gary Payton II – Golden State is my favorite to win the championship right now.”

O’Neal also said several NBA analysts overlooked the Warriors coming into the 2021-22 season.

“First of all, we all disrespected the Golden State over the summer. The Lakers have their spectacular lineup and we’re like ‘Oh, the Lakers will be in the championship.’ Or we’ll say ‘Brooklyn is going to be in the championship.’ Everybody forgot about Golden State.”

The Warriors currently own the best record in the NBA in large part because of Steph Curry’s heroics. He’s averaging 28.7 points and 6.6 assists per game.

While there are concerns about whether or not Thompson can return to All-Star form, let’s not forget that Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are playing very well this year. They could take a lot of the pressure off Thompson when he returns.

NBA fans can watch the Warriors on Thursday night when they take on the Cavaliers.