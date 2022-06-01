Skip Bayless Has Bold Prediction For The NBA Finals

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

With the NBA Finals just about ready to begin, FOX Sports' Skip Bayless unveiled an interesting take on this Wednesday's episode of Undisputed.

When debating if the Boston Celtics have enough firepower to take down the Golden State Warriors, Bayless said that Klay Thompson will be better than Jayson Tatum in the Finals.

"I believe, in the Finals, Klay Thompson will be better than JT," Bayless said. "Jayson Tatum stinks it up when you least expect it. ... I am not writing off Klay Thompson to be MVP of this series. That's how much I still believe in him."

Bayless said he also expects Thompson to outshine Jaylen Brown.

Bayless has already revealed that he's picking Golden State to win the Finals.

"I've got Golden State in seven games because Game 7 will be in their new palace in San Francisco," Bayless said. "This will come down to a three-point shooting contest. You give me a choice, I'll take the proven shooters in Golden State over the baby shooters."

Game 1 between the Celtics and Warriors will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.