If you haven’t been watching Steph Curry play basketball this month, you’re missing one of the greatest stretches in NBA history.

Fans, players and analysts are simply awestruck by how Curry’s shooting the basketball as of late. The lethal shooter poured in 49 points in the Warriors‘ latest win – a 107-96 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

Curry has now scored at least 30 points in 11 straight games. He’s the first player 33 years and older to accomplish such a feat. Some even believe this might be one of the most impressive scoring streaks of all-time. Skip Bayless doesn’t appear to be impressed.

The controversial sports analyst completely trashed Curry during Tuesday’s episode of FS1’s Undisputed. Bayless said there’s a number of players he would take over Curry to build a team around, including the likes of Bill Walton. Yes, that Bill Walton. It’s worth a reminder that Walton really only had two dominant years.

“I’ve got Hakeem, Oscar, I’ve got Dr. J. These are all better than Steph right here right now,” Bayless said on Tuesday. “I’ve got David Robinson. You think not? I’ve got Karl Malone. … I got Bill Walton. … Do you remember Bill Walton? He dominated pro basketball the way very few have dominated!”

This is just flat-out awful.

Look, almost every player Skip Bayless mentioned deserves some major recognition. But what Steph Curry’s done to the game of basketball is as rare as it gets.

The Warriors guard is already considered one of the all-time greats. We’ve never seen anything like him before.