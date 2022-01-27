Sports Media World Reacts To The Draymond Green News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world learned that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green inked a new deal.

No, he’s not leaving the Warriors – or the court – just yet. Turner announced a new deal with Green that will allow him to keep playing in the NBA while also appearing on “Inside the NBA” during the season.

“I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels,” Green said in a statement. “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the of the TNT family.”

Fans loved the news and see Draymond as the next great analyst – whenever he’s ready to walk away.

“Let’s goooooo. Draymond is so so good as an analyst,” one fan said.

“Dray gonna be the best in the business,” another fan said.

More than a few thought this move was only a matter of time.

“This pairing was inevitable,” one fan said.

ESPN reportedly tried to make a run at Green, but he already had an established relationship with Turner.

He’s made several guest appearances on NBA on TNT so it was a natural next step.

Congratulations to Draymond on the new gig!