Sports World Reacts To What Steph Curry Said About Trump

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry recently shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump making a run for the White House in 2024.

"Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone magazine.

Curry then commented on Trump's "divisive" tone. It's fair to say the reigning Finals MVP isn't very fond of the former president.

"Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country," he added. "As serious and as loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office, there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side."

Though it isn't much of a surprise, the reactions to Curry's comments are mixed.

This isn't the first time that Curry has been linked to Trump. Back in 2017, Trump rescinded his White House invitation for Curry.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn," Trump tweeted.

Trump has not yet responded to Curry's latest comments, albeit that could happen fairly soon.