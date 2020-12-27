Watch: Steph Curry Makes Over 100 3s In A Row At Warriors Practice

The Golden State Warriors aren’t the same Warriors from several years ago, but Steph Curry is certainly the same spectacular Steph Curry.

Golden State is off to an ugly start to the season. The Warriors began with a 26-point loss to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. They then followed it up with a 39-point defeat at the hands of the Eastern Conference powerhouse Milwaukee Bucks.

The season’s still young, and the Warriors are most definitely missing Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. But it’s looking like this will be another down year for the Warriors.

At least Steph is still Steph. The lethal three-point shooter drained over 100 3s in a row during the Warriors’ Saturday practice. This is just silly.

5+ minutes without a miss. Stephen. Curry. pic.twitter.com/8DV0z5gtib — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2020

This is just flat-out ridiculous. But we’ve come to expect nothing less from Steph Curry.

Hopefully Curry’s practice success soon translates over to games. He’s a combined four of 20 from three through the Warriors’ first two games of the season. You won’t see Curry shoot so poorly too often, but it’s been a rough start thus far.

Curry’s the least of Golden State’s problems at the moment. Obviously, he won’t have his sidekick (Klay Thompson) for the rest of the season. Draymond Green, meanwhile, has yet to play this season as he deals with a minor injury.

Until the Golden State Warriors’ big three reunites, they just won’t be the same. But at least Curry is still his same old self.

[Golden State Warriors]