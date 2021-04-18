Steph Curry Suffers Gruesome-Looking Ankle Injury, Stays In Game

Steph Curry‘s incredible performance against the Boston Celtics on Saturday turned into a heroic one late in the fourth quarter. The Golden State Warriors superstar sustained a gruesome-looking ankle injury, but toughed it out and proceeded to stay in the game.

Curry got off to an insane start versus Boston, going for 22 points in the first half. Three of his points came on a ridiculous and-one shot that sparked reactions from several NBA players.

No. 30 was even better in the second half, but a scary moment occurred when he went down with an ankle injury. With a pass coming his way out on the perimeter, Curry went to plant his foot but lost control and his ankle turned a way it never should.

Remarkably, Curry stayed in the game and continued to perform at a high level. But considering the unbelievable injury bad luck the Warriors have suffered these past few years, Curry’s ankle turn was a major cause for concern.

Steph’s ankle is not supposed to go that way… pic.twitter.com/JWWPlx5qGN — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) April 18, 2021

Even after going down with a twisted ankle, Steph Curry stayed in the game and went on to drain his 10th three-pointer of the night moments later. He’s still one of the few basketball players that’ll leave you completely speechless.

10 threes for Steph. He's on another level. pic.twitter.com/JxnUnZX5ck — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2021

It’s rather amazing what Curry and the Warriors have been able to do this season. Even without Klay Thompson, Golden State was somehow 28-28 entering Saturday night’s game. The Warriors will have a shot to reach the postseason through the play-in tournament if they remain in the 7-10 seed range by season’s end.

As long as Curry’s healthy, the Warriors will be as dangerous a lower playoff seed there’s ever been.

Curry and the Warriors trail the Celtics 118-114 late in the fourth quarter of what has been one of the most entertaining games of the NBA season.