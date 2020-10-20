Steph Curry Has Message For People Talking About His Wife’s Hair

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, went viral on social media earlier this week.

A photo surfaced on Instagram of Ayesha Curry rocking a bold new look. The wife of the three-time NBA champion was sporting blonde hair.

The photo of Steph and Ayesha Curry in the car quickly went viral on social media, with thousands of fans weighing in on the look.

Ayesha Curry addressed the reaction to her new look on Twitter. Later, Steph joined in.

“It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just…” she wrote, adding: “y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious.”

Steph Curry then had a message for everyone talking about his wife’s hair.

“You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping,” he joked.

Ayesha looks great. Just ignore the haters, like Steph said.