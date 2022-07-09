Steph Curry Has 2-Word Reaction When Asked About Charles Barkley's Outlook For American Century Championship

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Steph Curry isn't known for being a trash-talker, but he's certainly talking a big game this week.

When asked if Charles Barkley will finish in the top 70 for the American Century Championship, Curry had a hilarious reaction.

“No, hell no,” Curry said, per 95.7 The Game. “Clip that, send it to him, let him play it on every tee box. There’s no way he’s doing it.”

Curry continued: "As much faith as Chuck has had in the Warriors and jump-shooting teams winning championships, that's the least amount of faith I have in him hitting the top 70."

This was a pretty hilarious response from Curry.

Barkley finished 76th in the American Century Championship last year. He opened up as a 5-1 underdog just to crack the top 70 for this year's event.

As of now, Barkley is tied for 71st. We'll see if he can make Curry eat his own words this weekend.