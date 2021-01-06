Steph Curry Has A Blunt Message For President Donald Trump

The US Capitol was taken over this Wednesday afternoon, as there were large riots going on for multiple hours. It was a horrifying scene that caught everyone’s attention, including Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Curry found an old tweet from President Donald Trump that addressed the riots back in July. His tone was very stern at the time to say the least.

“Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don’t do it,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tone this afternoon was a bit different, which is why Curry decided to respond to the President’s old tweet from this past summer.

“There is literally a tweet for everything,” Curry replied. “Cat got your tongue today huh?”

Curry and Trump have exchanged words in the past.

In August, the two-time former MVP commented on Trump saying he would no longer watch the NBA due to the players’ peaceful protests during the national anthem.

“My barometer is always, if the current president is upset about something that somebody’s speaking out on, then you’re probably saying the right thing,” Curry said, via NBC Sports. “Whether they’ve knelt, or sacrificed an interview to talk about Breonna Taylor, or whatever’s important, they’re talking about it and they’re backing it up with action.”