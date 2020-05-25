The Spun

Steph Curry Has A Message For Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

Stephen Curry clapping before the NBA 3-Point Challenge.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors claps before the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After an entertaining showing in The Match Part 2, it looks like other top athletes want in on The Match Part 3.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Steph Curry was enthralled by the excitement of the contest. He declared that he wants in on The Match Part 3 if there is one.

“Now we cooking!” Curry wrote. “The US Open medal convo got my dying…. then Phil bout hits the ball. TB12 waiting for the back 9 like Super Bowl LI…I want in on The Match 3 #TheMatch2″

Curry is a big golf fan and an avid golfer himself. He played the sport in high school, often plays with teammates, and has participated in celebrity tournaments. Even former President Barack Obama has joined Curry on the golf course from time to time.

He’s one of the best golfers among active athletes, only missing the cut for the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic by a few strokes.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning claimed victory in The Match Part 2, winning by one stroke.

But the real story of the tournament was how much fun people had watching Manning – and especially Brady – try to play well.

Clearly any future celebrity editions of The Match need some kind of improvement in playing ability.

Michael Jordan and Tony Romo are avid golfers, too. Either of them would make for a very compelling competition.

Who would you want to see Steph Curry to go up against in The Match 3?

