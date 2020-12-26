Steph Curry Has Blunt Message About Warriors After Blowout Loss

On Friday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks in what should have been a potential NBA Finals preview.

Unfortunately, shortly before the season tipped off, the Warriors received devastating news. Star guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season before it even started.

Without Thompson, the Warriors hopes of making the NBA Finals dwindled. In the first two games of the season, Golden State has struggled on both sides of the ball without one of their Splash Brothers.

Friday’s game against the Bucks showed the Warriors desperately need Thompson on the floor. Milwaukee jumped out to an early win and never looked back en route to a 138-99 win.

Following the game, Warriors star Steph Curry had a brutally honest assessment of his team.

“Our group’s collective IQ has to get a lot better,” Curry said.

It’s an honest message for his team following a blowout loss to one of the best team’s in the league. The nearly 40-point loss to the Bucks is the second straight blowout for the Warriors to open the season.

Golden State suffered a 125-99 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of the year.

The Warriors face off against the Chicago Bulls over the weekend. If Steph Curry and company can’t win that one, it will be a long season for Golden State.