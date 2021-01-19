Steph Curry Has Brutally Honest Comment On James Wiseman’s Struggles

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry doesn’t seem to be overly concerned with rookie James Wiseman’s early struggles.

Through the first month of his rookie campaign, Wiseman has displayed the physical gifts that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He’s also had the predictable growing pains you’d expect from a first-year player as he acclimates to playing in the league with a team that is heavily perimeter-oriented.

On Monday night, Wiseman played just 13 minutes in Golden State’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The 7-footer scored only four points and grabbed three rebounds while committing five fouls.

After the game, Curry expressed confidence that the rookie will turn things around, citing his own early career struggles as reason to believe Wiseman will be okay.

Steph, talking about Wiseman's struggles, said the youngster will be fine: "I used to get benched for Acie Law." — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 19, 2021

Law and Curry played together during Steph’s first two seasons in the league. A former star at Texas A&M, Law made 40 appearances for GSW in 2010-11.

That was also his final year in the league, while Curry would go on to become the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen.

Maybe Wiseman won’t be an all-time great, but there’s no reason to believe he won’t find his place in the league sooner rather than later.