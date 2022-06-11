Steph Curry Has Epic Reaction To Game 4 Performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Steph Curry was simply sensational in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, scoring 43 points in a victory for the Warriors.

After this legendary performance, Curry had a mic-drop moment during his postgame press conference.

Even though Curry did have a performance for the ages, he revealed that he doesn't like to rank his individual performances.

"I don't rank my performances," Curry told reporters, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Just win."

If Curry won't rave about his Game 4 performance, Klay Thompson will. The All-Star swingman had plenty of positive things to say about Curry on Friday night.

"I think I have seen him show that much emotion, and the heart on that man is incredible," Thompson said, via NBC Sports. "You know, the things he does we kind of take for granted from time to time but to go out there and put us on his back, I mean, we got to help him out on Monday. Wow, just showed why he is -- shocking he wasn't a First Team All-NBA guy, but whatever, next year."

The Warriors will be back in action on Monday night in what should be a pivotal Game 5.