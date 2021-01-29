Steph Curry Has Honest Response To Warriors Latest Loss

Steph Curry is doing his best to recreate the Golden State Warriors dynasty of the last five years, but not everything has been smooth sailing so far in 2021.

After a Thursday night loss to the Phoenix Suns, the team fell to 10-9, on the outside looking in at a playoff spot. Curry did his best to keep the Warriors competitive, scoring 27 points on 10-of-20 from the floor, but didn’t get enough support from Golden State’s other starters. Even without Devin Booker, the Suns shot 46.6 percent from the floor and shut down the Warriors on offense en route to a 114-93 blowout.

The loss snapped a two game win streak for Golden State, continuing their rocky start to the year. The Warriors have yet to win more than two games in a row, but have somehow prevented the losses from piling up also. Curry seems to think that the volatility in their play on the court is the primary reason for the team’s up-and-down performances. He spoke about the Warriors struggles to remain consistent in key situations, when games hang in the balance.

“When the games are in the margins for us this year, the common theme is that in certain 3 or 4 minute windows, we don’t play with the right intentions,” Curry said per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Although it feels like the Warriors should have more than 10 wins this season, it’s important to contextualize the team’s situation. Curry himself is fresh off an injury that sidelined him in 2020 and Golden State will be without sharpshooter Klay Thompson for the rest of the year.

Both Draymond Green and James Wiseman missed the first few games due to COVID-19 protocols as well, leaving the Warriors without much experience together on the court.

As time goes on, Golden State can develop that consistency by playing together. If they don’t, Steph Curry and company might miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season.