Steph Curry Hosting The ESPYS: NBA World Reacts

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Moments ago, Warriors star Steph Curry officially announced that he'll host the 2022 ESPYS.

"I've had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I'd have the privilege of hosting this special event," Curry said in a press release. "As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

The timing of this announcement makes sense. Curry just wrapped up yet another NBA season that ended with him hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Overall, the reactions to Curry being named the host of the 2022 ESPYS are mostly positive.

Here are some reactions to the news:

Some fans are hoping Curry will throw shade at opposing players and teams during his opening monologue.

Curry has established himself as one of the most electrifying players in NBA history. We'll find out next month if he can be a great TV host as well.

The 2022 ESPYS will kick off on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.