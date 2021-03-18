The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Steph Curry Taken To Locker Room Following Scary Fall

Steph Curry in the 2019 NBA Finals.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts late in the game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steph Curry has given the Golden State Warriors a much-needed spark this year, returning the Western Conference team to playoff contention in 2021. After he missed most of last season with a broken hand, he’s come back on a mission.

As the Warriors took on the Rockets in Houston, Curry filled it up, scoring 18 points and dishing out eight assists through three quarters. However, it was a play early on in the fourth that caught the attention of the league.

Curry rose up for a three-point attempt over two Rockets defenders, fading away as he did. He then stumbled over the sideline and his momentum carried him several feet backwards. At that point, he tripped over a step and fell down hard.

Curry’s tailbone collided with a metal stair and he immediately looked to be in some pain. He was eventually helped off an limped off to the locker room under his own power.

Curry was officially ruled out with a tailbone contusion and did not return for the remainder of the game.

The injury could be a significant setback for the 33-year-old point guard in what’s been an otherwise stellar year. Curry has led the Warriors to a 21-20 record, without his fellow sharpshooter, Klay Thompson. The record is currently good enough for ninth in the West.

Curry was awarded for his impressive return this season with his seventh All-Star nod, where he stood out amongst the game’s brightest stars. He’s averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, while shooting over 41 percent from downtown.

Ideally, Curry’s injury won’t be too serious and he can return to the court soon. The NBA certainly is more exciting when the best shooter ever is on the floor.

The Warriors will be back in action on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.