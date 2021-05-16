NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry’s Insane Performance

Sunday’s regular season finale between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies quickly turned into the Steph Curry show late in the fourth quarter, as the 33-year-old sharpshooter closed out his team’s campaign on a high note.

With the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference on the line, Curry’s Warriors held off a late run from Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies to snag the 113-101 victory. The win clinched the 8-seed for Golden State and sent Memphis back home for a date with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in the first game of the play-in tournament.

Curry proved to be the Warriors guiding light on Sunday, scoring 31 second half points to lock up the win. Two of his career-high 22 three-point attempts came in the final two minutes and proved to be daggers to the Grizzlies comeback.

The 33-year-old also locked up the 2020-21 NBA scoring title with his 46 points this afternoon, holding off Wizards’ star Bradley Beal to capture the crown. He dropped the 40-piece on a career-high 36 shot attempts, but needed each and every bucket to get the win.

As Curry stood on the free-throw line in the final seconds with the game securely in hand, MVP chants rained down from the Warriors home crowd at the Chase Center.

After missing most of the 2019-20 campaign with a broken hand, Curry reminded NBA fans what makes him so special this season. The Warriors won just 15 games last year and were missing Klay Thompson season, but the 33-year-old sharpshooter shouldered the load and pulled Golden State back to the playoffs.

Curry and company will now get a chance to play their way into the first round. The Warriors will await the outcomes of tonight’s games to see their opponent for next Wednesday’s play-in game. If the Trail Blazers win, Golden State will travel to Portland. If the Blazers lose and the Lakers win, the Warriors will head to Los Angeles.