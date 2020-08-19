The NBA world – well, some of it – seems to have forgotten just how great of a shooter Steph Curry is.

While the Golden State Warriors three-time NBA champion point guard has been sidelined with an injury, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has taken the flamethrower position.

Lillard has been playing out of his mind inside the NBA bubble at Disney World. His ridiculous play continued on Tuesday night, when the No. 8 seeded Blazers upset the No. 1 seed Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round.

The Blazers star had 34 points, five rebounds and five assists in the game. He also did things like this:

Incredibly impressive, for sure.

But this led to TNT analyst Kenny Smith essentially saying that he’s not sure Curry could do what Lillard is doing right now, at least in terms of shooting the ball from so deep.

Curry did not hesitate to respond on Twitter.

love you @TheJetOnTNT ….. but you trippin right now — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 19, 2020

Smith responded on Twitter, admitting that he’s probably forgotten about the absurdity of some of Curry’s deep threes.

“Man it’s been a long time I forgot,” he wrote back.

Man it’s been a long time I forgot 😂 https://t.co/93vQYTd8iF — Kenny Smith (@TheJetOnTNT) August 19, 2020

While Lillard has been incredible and worthy of all the praise he’s getting, people should not forget just how awesome of a shooter Curry is when he’s healthy.

No one is better from beyond the 3-point line – way, way beyond it – than Curry.

Gotta do your homework Kenny pic.twitter.com/kMJOFWzPqy — Æ Choc (@choc) August 19, 2020

It would be fun to see Curry and Lillard going at it in Western Conference playoff series in 2021. The Warriors seem primed to remind everyone of their greatness next season.

For now, though, it’s the Damian Lillard show inside of the NBA bubble.