Steph Curry Sums Up LeBron James’ Game-Winning Shot

LeBron James added another iconic moment to his postseason résumé on Wednesday night by drilling a deep, game-winning shot to give his Los Angeles Lakers a three-point lead over the Golden State Warriors in the final minute of the Western Conference play-in game. Both teams would go scoreless down the stretch allowing the Lakers to escape with the win and a spot in the first round of the playoffs.

James hit the shot in dramatic fashion from a few feet behind the three-point line and as the shot clock expired. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had found himself in trouble in the post but was able to find the four-time MVP just in time for a last second heave.

Among those impressed with James’ game-winner was Steph Curry, who was the unfortunate defender that the Lakers star hit the shot over. The Warriors sharpshooter recognized the difficulty of the deep three, but also admitted he didn’t expect it to go in.

“It was a great shot,” Curry said in a postgame press conference, via NBA TV. “… I sunk in thinking that he was kind of out of play. They found him, he got his balance just in time and knocked it down. That was a tough one because you don’t really expect it to go in. You expect us to get the rebound, go down and have a possession to take the lead. But everything changes when it goes in. All time great players make great shots, it’s what happens.”

"All time great players make great shots." Steph reacts to LeBron’s game-winning bucket. pic.twitter.com/XglZ9W6Gev — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 20, 2021

James, who ended the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, apparently added another element of difficulty to his late-game heroics, claiming that he was “seeing three rims” after being poked in the eye earlier in the fourth quarter, on a hard foul from Draymond Green. Nevertheless, he was able to knock down the improbable shot and punch his team’s ticket to the first round.

The Lakers will head to Phoenix this weekend where they’ll open up their series against the Suns on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Meanwhile, Curry and a deflated Warriors team will return home to the Bay Area and have one more opportunity to keep their season alive. Golden State will welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies to the Chase Center for the second time in a week with the No. 8 spot in the playoffs on the line.

Tip between the Warriors and the Grizzlies will be on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

[Bleacher Report]