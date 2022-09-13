Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Donald Trump Very Clear

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Steph Curry made it clear multiple times during Donald Trump's presidency that he was not a fan of the Republican politician.

Those feelings have carried over even with Trump out of office. During an interview with Rolling Stone for the cover story of the October issue, Curry was asked if he takes Trump seriously as a threat to win back the White House in 2024.

"Of course, was Curry's reply, before offering up his thoughts on what Trump running again would mean.

“Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country,” Curry said.

“As serious and loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office, there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side.”

During President Trump's tenure in the Oval Office, Curry called the 45th President an "ass" and said if the Warriors were invited to visit the White House after winning the NBA championship, he would say no.

This led to Trump publicly withdrawing Curry and the team's invitation on Twitter.

Should Donald Trump seek the Republican nomination in two years, Curry will likely be on the front lines urging people not to vote for him.