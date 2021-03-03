Steph Curry Names ‘Best Case Scenario’ For Warriors In Playoffs

Before the 2020-21 NBA season kicked off, the league announced a new playoff format that includes two play-in games per conference.

At the ed of the regular season, the team with the seventh-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the eighth-highest winning percentage in its conference. The winner of that game will be the No. 7 seed.

Meanwhile, the team with the ninth-highest winning percentage will host the team with the tenth-highest winning percentage to determine the No. 8 seed. With that in mind teams are doing everything they can to avoid those play-in games.

Asked about seeding heading into the postseason, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had an honest reaction.

Steph Curry asked about seeding: "We just want to not be in the play-in situation, that'd be helpful…Probably best case scenario, with where we are right now, if we could sneak into the fourth seed, that'd be amazing." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2021

“We just want to not be in the play-in situation, that’d be helpful,” Curry said earlier this week. “Probably best case scenario, with where we are right now, if we could sneak into the fourth seed, that’d be amazing.”

Golden State currently sits as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. With a record of 19-16, the Warriors are just a game behind the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 5 seed in the conference.

If the team wants to take over the No. 4 seed as Curry suggested, Golden State has a lot of work left to do. The Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are all vastly superior teams at this point in the season.