Look: Steph Curry Reacts To NFL’s Black National Anthem Idea

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been outspoken over the last few years on various social issues, including those related to race.

Last week, the NFL announced it would play the Black national anthem “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” before the “Star-Spangled Banner” prior to every Week 1 matchup. Ostensibly, the league is doing this as a way of amplifying and paying tribute to Black voices and concerns.

Curry, however, is not having it. He voiced his skepticism in an Instagram comment responding to the news about the NFL’s plan.

“Can someone please explain to me how this solves anything???????” Curry asked.

Stephen Curry comments on the NFL announcing it will play black national anthem before games.

To be fair, while playing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” may seem like a nice gesture, Curry has a point here. It doesn’t really accomplish anything concrete as far as changing policies or systems that Black men and women and allies have been protesting against.

Of course, the NFL is probably planning on doing more than just changing up its pregame routine. Last month, the league pledged a $250 million commitment to social justice causes over the next 10 years, and there’s been talk about allowing players to display names of victims on helmet or uniform decals.

Time will tell the true impact the NFL might have in the fight for racial and social justice.