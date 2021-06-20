Steph Curry Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Game 7 Performance

Kevin Durant put together yet another memorable playoff performance on Saturday night in a critical Game 7 with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line. Although the effort came in an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets star stole the show and gained even more respect from players around the league.

Among those who was shell-shocked by Durant’s effort was Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter was in awe of the Nets star on Saturday night particularly after his fourth quarter heroics. With time winding down and an opportunity to tie the game, Durant rose up for a contested turnaround, fadeaway jumper, which he splashed through the net to send the game to overtime.

Curry approved of the move by his former teammate, but like many fans watching, couldn’t believe what had happened.

“That is insane,” Curry tweeted, aptly summing up Durant’s shot at the end of the 4th quarter.

That is insane @KDTrey5 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 20, 2021

Durant played all 53 minutes and ended the game with 48 points on 17-of-36 shooting, while adding nine rebounds and six assists. However, he’ll be remembered for the shot at the end of the fourth quarter, which nearly sent the Bucks packing and the Nets to the Eastern Conference Finals.

A screenshot of Durant’s fourth quarter jumper showed that he nearly got behind the three-point line, meaning that Brooklyn’s season was decided by a matter of inches.

“But my big ass foot stepped on the line,” Durant said in his postgame press conference. “I just saw how close I was to ending their season with that shot.”

Although Durant and the Nets didn’t get the outcome that they hoped for, the team will now get a full offseason to get healthy and retool before mounting another title run next year. With the franchise’s “Big Three” expected back, the Eastern Conference will be Brooklyn’s to lose.