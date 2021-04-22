Steph Curry Reacts To The End Of His Crazy Scoring Streak

Steph Curry proved that he’s human, as his incredible scoring streak came to an end against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Prior to last night’s game, Curry scored at least 30 points in 11 straight games. His best performance came against the Denver Nuggets on April 12, as he had 53 points and shot 14-of-24 from the field.

Despite his recent hot streak, Curry couldn’t buy a bucket for the majority of last night’s game. The two-time MVP scored just 18 points and was 7-of-25 from the field.

Curry revealed how he felt about his scoring streak coming to an end after the game.

“It was a great run,” Curry said, via Yahoo Sports. “It was something that hadn’t been done before. It was going to end at some point. Now you got to start another one. So it’s just a matter of the next-play mentality. Just try to get rejuvenated when we go home – to do it home, road, some big games, put a streak together.”

Even though Curry doesn’t like to brag about individual accolades, he acknowledged that what he did was very impressive.

“It was a special ride, for sure. And never really get too hyped up on individual streaks or accolades like that. There were some historical names that I was able to pass. And doing something at this age was pretty special.”

Curry’s scoring run was pretty special, there’s no doubt about that. His production in the month of April has catapulted him toward the top of the leaderboard for this year’s MVP award.

We’ll see if Curry can start a new streak tomorrow night when the Golden State Warriors take on the Nuggets.