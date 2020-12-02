Steph Curry Reacts To Playing Against Kevin Durant In First Game

The NBA is giving us marquee matchups right off the bat this season, including Steph Curry opening up against Kevin Durant.

Curry and Durant were teammates for three years with the Golden State Warriors. Together, they won a pair of championships and reached a third NBA Finals.

While there were whispers of some conflict between the pair after Durant opted to leave in 2019, they still seem to be on pretty good terms. Curry, for one, is excited to start the season off against his old running mate.

He told reporters today he appreciates the NBA “throwing us right into it with teams that are expected to be (near the top of their conferences).”

As accomplished as they both are, Curry and Durant both enter this season with something to prove. They are both coming off of serious injuries, with Durant having missed the entire 2019-20 season recovering from an Achilles tear.

It will be fun to watch them square off on opening night to see where these two superstars are at this point in their careers.

Warriors-Nets will be played December 22.