Steph Curry Reacts To Postgame Interview With Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors were feeling pretty good after beating the Detroit Pistons last night. But perhaps the most fun was had by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who had a hilarious postgame interview.

The two-minute “interview” consisted of Klay asking Steph what it felt like to get hit by a Draymond Green pass, when he’ll pass Ray Allen’s three-point record, and which of their fathers is the better commentator. Both Warriors stars had a ton of fun with the exchange (shown below).

On Sunday, Steph Curry reflected on his interview with Klay. Taking to Twitter, he admitted that he was still laughing and had no idea how to answer any of his questions. The two-time MVP praised Klay for his skills in the booth though.

“Still laughing… Had no clue where you were going with any of these questions @KlayThompson,” Curry tweeted. “Booth skills A+”

Still laughing…Had no clue where you were going with any of these questions @KlayThompson. Booth skills A+ https://t.co/UDs8Uz5f7G — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 31, 2021

Steph Curry led all players on the court with 28 points in the win over the Pistons. At 11-9 on the season, the Warriors are already only four wins off from where they finished last year.

But it’s unlikely that the Warriors will go anywhere with Thompson still recovering from his Achilles injury. And he intends to get his rehab done properly.

For now, the Warriors are having a lot more fun this year than they did last year.

How high can the Warriors climb with Steph Curry while Klay Thompson continues his recovery?