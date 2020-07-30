Steph Curry Has 1-Word Reaction To Sabrina Ionescu’s 2nd Game

Sabrina Ionescu didn’t have the WNBA debut that fans imagined she would, but the Oregon product proved why she was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft with an incredible performance in just her second professional game.

Ionescu had 12 points in her debut for New York. That’s not a bad performance for most players in the WNBA. However, the basketball world expects more from the reigning Naismith Player of the Year.

On Wednesday, Ionescu had 33 points, seven assists and seven rebounds against the Dallas Wings. It wasn’t enough to lead the Liberty to victory, but her performance caught the attention of one the best athletes in the world.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was clearly impressed by Ionescu’s second game with the Liberty. He could only come up with one word to describe her performance, tweeting “Sheesh.”

Similar to Curry, Ionescu was unstoppable from beyond the arc. She made 6-of-10 attempts from three-point range.

Ionescu became the first Liberty player over the last five seasons to have at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game.

Basketball fans are hopeful that Ionescu’s talent on the court and personality off it will help the WNBA expand its brand over the next few years.

The Liberty will be back in action on Friday night, as they’ll take on the Atlanta Dream.