Steph Curry Reacts To Sabrina Ionescu's 'Night Night' Celebration

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks on the court at a break in play against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu paid homage to Steph Curry during Friday night's game in Atlanta.

After Ionescu hit a late dagger three-pointer against the Dream, she did Curry's signature "night night" celebration.

The two have become close over the years, so it's not surprising Ionescu wanted to honor Curry after his recent championship run and NBA Finals MVP award.

Steph was apparently up late last night on the West Coast, and after midnight his time (3:15 a.m. ET), he tipped his cap in return to Ionescu.

"Start a movement. Congrats All-Star starter!" he wrote on Twitter.

Ionescu, who produced 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in New York's 89-77 win on Friday, was recently elected to her first WNBA All-Star Game.

We strongly suspect that it won't be her last.