Steph Curry Reacts To Season-Opening Win Against Lakers

Steph Curry was superb in the Golden State Warriors’ season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, recording a triple-double in the 121-114 win.

Despite going just 5-of-21 on field goals, Curry still led the Warriors with 21 points as they avenged last year’s play-in loss to the Lakers. After the game, Curry called the win “a good confidence builder” and praised his teammates for how they played.

“It’s a good confidence-builder knowing we came in and got the job done,” Curry said, via NBC Sports. “Everybody contributed and we’re starting to develop an understanding of offensively how we are going to create shots. We moved the ball, weathered the storm during the third quarter, went on a little run, kept our composure.

“We didn’t turn the ball over in the second half which was a huge benefit to just maintaining the pace and giving ourselves some looks. But the fact that everybody who was on the floor contributed in a meaningful way kind of speaks to the depth and how we want to play going forward. So I’m excited about that. It’s good to be 1-0.”

The Warriors were still without star shooting guard Klay Thompson. But the combined forces of Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Nemanja Bjelica and Andre Iguodala more than made up for his absence.

Those four combined for 62 points in the brilliant win.

Expectations are higher for the Warriors, who are expected to return to full strength soon. If they play every game like last night’s they won’t need a play-in game to secure their trip to the playoffs.

