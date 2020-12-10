Steph Curry Reacts To The James Harden Trade Rumors

Several NBA teams have been linked to James Harden in trade rumors this offseason. Some landing spots make a ton of sense, but others are head-scratching to say the least, like the Golden State Warriors.

Earlier this month, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Golden State checked in on Harden’s availability prior to losing Klay Thompson to a torn Achilles.

The Warriors had a ton of assets to use this offseason, but it ultimately backed off when it came to trading for Harden. Instead, the front office selected James Wiseman in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft and traded for Kelly Oubre.

During a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto & Kolsky,” Steph Curry shared his thoughts on the Warriors reportedly trying to acquire Harden in a blockbuster trade.

Here’s what Curry had to say:

“What was it? Probably Like two or three years ago? There was a rumor that LeBron was gonna leave Cleveland and come play for us,” Curry said, via Radio.com. “There’s all type of stuff that you hear. And that’s all part of the small world that is the NBA rumor circles and whatnot.”

Curry acknowledged that trade rumors are just a part of the NBA offseason, saying “Some of the stuff is just a part of the business but until anything happens in this league, you kinda just brush it off.”

It would’ve been fascinating to see a trio of Curry, Harden and Thompson on the Warriors. That won’t be happening though, at least not this season.

The Warriors will begin their 2020-21 season on the road against the Nets on December 22.