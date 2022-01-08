Look: Steph Curry Reacts To The Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson is officially back. Moments ago, the Golden State Warriors announced that Thompson will make his 2021-22 season debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson has been out of action since the 2019 NBA Finals. He missed so much time due to a torn left ACL and torn right Achilles.

Now that Thompson is back, the Warriors are ready to cement their status as the most exciting team in the league.

Immediately after the Warriors announced Thompson’s return date, Steph Curry went on Twitter to celebrate the news. It’s clear that he can’t wait to play alongside Thompson.

“My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane… let me hear your favorite Klay Thompson memories! #KlayDay,” Curry tweeted.

My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane… let me hear your favorite @KlayThompson memories! #KlayDay pic.twitter.com/78GjKPpoDu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 8, 2022

Thompson’s return has the Warriors’ locker room amped up for Sunday’s game.

On Saturday morning, Draymond Green posted a picture of Thompson on his Instagram story. He’s so excited Thompson is back that he’s eager to go to practice.

“I don’t expect y’all to understand,” Green wrote. “I’m ready to go to practice.”

Despite not having Thompson for the first 38 games of the season, the Warriors own the second-best record in the Western Conference.

With Thompson back in the mix, Golden State might just be the favorite to win the West.