Steph Curry Reacts To What LeBron, Dwyane Wade Said

Steph Curry's high-scoring performance in Game 4 Friday night earned him high praise from a couple of NBA legends.

Both Dwyane Wade and LeBron James paid respect to Curry, who poured in 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting and 7-of-14 from three-point range in Golden State's 107-97 win, which drew the Warriors even in the series at two games apiece.

When asked by reporters what it meant to see guys like Wade and James recognizing him publicly, Curry admitted their words carried a little bit of extra weight.

"Any player will tell you when you get respect and praise from your colleagues and the guys that have been on this stage and know what this is about, know how hard it is to be at this level and do what we do, that means the world," Curry said. "You obviously want everybody to appreciate what you do, but it hits different when it's people that you looked up to once upon a time."

Curry is averaging 34.3 points per game thus far in this NBA Finals. He is looking for his fourth ring and first since 2018.

Additionally, Curry has famously--or infamously--never won Finals MVP, so earning that accolade while leading his team to another title is something that has to be on his mind.

If he keeps playing like he has been, and the Warriors win two more games, the voters will have an easy decision.