Steph Curry Responds To LeBron James’ MVP Comment

Two of the greatest players in NBA history will square off tonight, as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before the play-in tournament officially started, James discussed the Lakers’ matchup with the Warriors. When talking about his upcoming opponent, the four-time NBA champion referred to Curry as the MVP of the league.

“We’re playing versus, in my opinion, the MVP of our league this year in Steph,” James said. “We got to be prepared for everything they have. They have championship DNA.”

Warriors fans immediately accused James of gamesmanship, but Curry isn’t exactly buying it. He responded to James’ comments during a media session on Tuesday.

“I love no matter if it’s him, it’s me, whoever it is, there’s always another element of analytics or analyzing what we say, how we say it or when we say it,” Curry said. “Bron’s no stranger to that. Neither are we. Obviously I’m appreciative that he knows when he says something, people pay attention. So for him to speak on my MVP candidacy, I respect him for it and I appreciate it.”

"He (LeBron) knows when he says something, people pay attention, so for him to speak on my MVP candidacy, respect him for it. I appreciate it." Steph Curry on LeBron James saying he's the MVP

While he certainly appreciates the kind words, Curry said that James’ compliments won’t change how he approaches tonight’s game.

“We all know as competitors, though, when the lights are on, I can talk about how great he is until I’m blue in the face and he can do the same, it doesn’t change how we approach that competition when we’re out there.”

The winner of tonight’s Lakers-Warriors game will face the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs. The loser, meanwhile, will have to face the winner of the Grizzlies-Spurs matchup.

Curry will try his best to shoot the Warriors to victory tonight.